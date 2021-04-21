Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $20.42 Million Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,761 shares during the period. Franklin Electric accounts for 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Franklin Electric worth $20,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Franklin Electric by 22.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,402,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,783.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 over the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,727. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average of $71.40.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $321.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.19 million. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

