Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 14,826 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,442 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,826 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of LHC Group worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded up $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,313. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.38. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.26 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

