Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 63,630 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 63,630 shares during the period. Dorman Products comprises approximately 1.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $24,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DORM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,775,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,464,000 after acquiring an additional 65,296 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,830,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 32,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 395,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DORM traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.43. 836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,881. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.22 and a 200-day moving average of $96.81. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.69 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

