Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 91,235 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 91,235 shares during the quarter. Moelis & Company makes up 1.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $18,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In other Moelis & Company news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $903,421.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,566.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares in the company, valued at $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 562,091 shares of company stock valued at $31,353,214. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MC stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.72. 3,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,525. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $59.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.