Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at ATB Capital

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TCW. TD Securities boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cormark raised Trican Well Service from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.04.

TSE:TCW opened at C$1.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.66. The company has a market cap of C$489.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.02. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$2.35.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$102.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

