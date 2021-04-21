Trifast (LON:TRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $165.00

Trifast plc (LON:TRI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 161 ($2.10), with a volume of 9522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of £219.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 142.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 139.03.

In other news, insider Clare Foster sold 58,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £74,644.48 ($97,523.49).

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

