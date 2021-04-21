Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Short Interest Down 18.0% in March

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $196,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $173,301.94. Insiders sold 82,844 shares of company stock worth $5,364,097 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter worth about $618,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

