Tripio Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.99 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Tripio has a total market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $805,225.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00067582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00094309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.62 or 0.00657978 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00048743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.59 or 0.07364587 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official website for Tripio is trip.io. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

