Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to announce $89.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.70 million and the highest is $90.43 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $69.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $385.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.10 million to $407.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $406.41 million, with estimates ranging from $392.60 million to $428.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million.

TBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

TBK stock opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $65,921,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,577,000 after acquiring an additional 388,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,617,000 after acquiring an additional 228,067 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,279,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

