Tronox (TROX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.29 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. On average, analysts expect Tronox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of TROX opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $322,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,785.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $297,624.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,896.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,801 shares of company stock worth $898,745. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.