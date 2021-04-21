Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Thomas Nichols Thompson Sells 430 Shares

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Thomas Nichols Thompson sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $24,479.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 490,332 shares in the company, valued at $27,914,600.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Nichols Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Truist Financial alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, Thomas Nichols Thompson sold 488 shares of Truist Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $24,585.44.

TFC traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,989,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,258. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.