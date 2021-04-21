Truist Financial Corp Buys 5,686 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in HMS were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in HMS during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in HMS during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in HMS during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in HMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in HMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HMS alerts:

Shares of HMS stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. HMS Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HMSY. Smith Barney Citigroup cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.