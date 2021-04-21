Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Nutrien stock opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $59.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

