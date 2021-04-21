Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MGY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

MGY stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 79,778 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 88.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 47,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

