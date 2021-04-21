Truist Securiti Comments on Sutro Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.46). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%.

STRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $28.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $859.56 million, a P/E ratio of -208.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 325,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

