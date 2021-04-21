Truist Securities Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $237.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $170.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 5,527 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

