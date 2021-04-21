Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Corning were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $121,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $32,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 17.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 52.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 147,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 51,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other Corning news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock worth $3,056,712,491 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.