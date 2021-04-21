Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paracle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

ESGE opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74.

