Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,780,000 after buying an additional 2,831,040 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,084 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,711,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,052 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,322,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HWM opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

