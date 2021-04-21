Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 330 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,209,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $3,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.92.

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRV opened at $155.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

