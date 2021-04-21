Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 343 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 33,352 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,925,000 after buying an additional 29,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

