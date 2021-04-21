TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 146,030 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 790.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 83,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,942,000 after purchasing an additional 72,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 54,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $711.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 5,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

