TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,633 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

TRST opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $7.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

