TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 17.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $109.95.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $570.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.32 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TTEC will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

