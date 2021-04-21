TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $125.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. TTEC traded as high as $109.99 and last traded at $109.20, with a volume of 454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.68.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $30,742,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,867,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 104,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,747,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,359,000 after purchasing an additional 87,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $3,824,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.66.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $570.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.32 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

About TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

