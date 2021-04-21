Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.94.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

