Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Tuya in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Tuya in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $33.41 on Monday. Tuya has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $37.77.

About Tuya

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

