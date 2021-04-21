Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACVA. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Tuya alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $33.41 on Monday. Tuya has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $37.77.

Tuya Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.