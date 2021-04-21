Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $386.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from strong demand from health care, education and crisis management organizations along with accelerated digital transformation by companies amid coronavirus crisis. SendGrid acquisition and growing adoption of Twilio Flex are also tailwinds. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for Twilio, which is an overhang on its profitability. Also increased investments in its systems and infrastructure, R&D, go-to-market team and Flex are likely to dent bottom-line.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $441.44.

TWLO stock opened at $367.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio has a twelve month low of $100.41 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,384 shares of company stock worth $62,883,200 in the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 669.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

