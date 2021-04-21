U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Down to $10.89

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.89, but opened at $10.41. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $808.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at $48,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

