UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 96,095 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brinker International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.76.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EAT opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.18.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

