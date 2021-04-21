UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.99 Million Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

FOXF opened at $142.56 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $144.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.21.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.