UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 123 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of WD-40 worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

WDFC opened at $250.56 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $165.91 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.17.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.