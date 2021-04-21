UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 3,133 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $153,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,223.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,901 shares of company stock worth $1,758,269. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $80.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

