UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 106,845 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

