UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,141 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Sensient Technologies worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

NYSE SXT opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.04. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.