UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,141 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Sensient Technologies worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SXT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,860.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 743,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,830,000 after buying an additional 705,341 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,971,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,472,000 after purchasing an additional 463,123 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 718,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,030,000 after purchasing an additional 214,269 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $14,788,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,559,000 after purchasing an additional 173,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SXT opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.04. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.74 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

