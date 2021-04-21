UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,701 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth $612,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth $257,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWX opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $81.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.99.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

