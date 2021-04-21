UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,744 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJRD. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000.

AJRD stock opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AJRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

