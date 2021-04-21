Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Erik Harris Sells 396 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $41,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RARE traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,912. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average is $126.62.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.28). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $91.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $52,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RARE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.44.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

