Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.92% from the company’s current price.

RARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

RARE stock opened at $104.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average of $126.52. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.28). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $91.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $545,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,123.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total value of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,646,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,245 shares of company stock worth $8,183,154. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

