UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 370 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after acquiring an additional 873,411 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after acquiring an additional 563,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after acquiring an additional 251,063 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.42. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

