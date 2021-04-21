United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Price Down 6% After Earnings Miss

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares traded down 6% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $51.49 and last traded at $51.68. 231,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,822,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.99.

The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in United Airlines by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $28,380,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 890,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

