United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

NASDAQ:UCBI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.33. The company had a trading volume of 549,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,232. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

