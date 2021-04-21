Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Holdings Reduced by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Unum Group makes up approximately 3.4% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.31% of Unum Group worth $17,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,543.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,346,000 after buying an additional 7,465,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,647,000 after purchasing an additional 309,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,735,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 246,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,944,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.43. 13,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,833. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.