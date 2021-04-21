US Capital Advisors Comments on Enbridge Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.11. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

