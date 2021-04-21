USDJ (USDJ) Reaches Market Cap of $15.32 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00001903 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $15.32 million and $9.64 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00063198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00277396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.08 or 0.01020271 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00024259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.06 or 0.00656821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,885.52 or 0.99402266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

