Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $192.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.43. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $125.36 and a 12-month high of $195.67.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.