Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 378.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,799,000 after purchasing an additional 449,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,325,000 after purchasing an additional 69,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,871,000 after buying an additional 67,987 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

