Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Decreased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 208,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 198.5% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 416,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,301. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $250.00 and a twelve month high of $384.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $365.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.77.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

